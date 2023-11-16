BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04, reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 13,728.83% and a negative return on equity of 120.47%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 52,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Monday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

