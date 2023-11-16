Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.