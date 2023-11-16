BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BJ traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 356,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

