BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BYM opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.14.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.