Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 23.88% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNE stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Horizon BNE ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Profile

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

