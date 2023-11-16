BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $28.96 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $28,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TransDigm Group by 512.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $2,213,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $993.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $854.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $598.00 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

