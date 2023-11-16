Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,253,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 73.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.7 %

Booking stock opened at $3,120.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,002.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,885.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

