Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.51. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 911,546 shares changing hands.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $963.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.21.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Borr Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.