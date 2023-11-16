BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.07. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 8,385 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LND has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth $58,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

