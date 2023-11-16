BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43. 136,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 547,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Specifically, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

