Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Releases Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

Shares of BMTM stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 83.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Bright Mountain Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bright Mountain Media, Inc operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.