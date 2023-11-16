Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Releases Earnings Results

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.
Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance
Shares of BMTM stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 83.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Bright Mountain Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
Bright Mountain Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Mountain Media
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.