Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $4.80

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 778,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,121 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

