Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,507.78

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,507.78 ($18.52).

ANTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.19) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,372 ($16.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,385.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,445.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.26, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

