Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target at $13.57

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hayward by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.09.

About Hayward



Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.



