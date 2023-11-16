Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $39.80

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.