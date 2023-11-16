Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $38.83

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 85.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

