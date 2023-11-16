Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 44,276 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

METC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ramaco Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.