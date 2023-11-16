Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 17th.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BKE opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Buckle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 241.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.