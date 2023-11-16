BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Issues Earnings Results

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

