Burney Co. Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

