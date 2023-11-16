Burney Co. Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

