Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

