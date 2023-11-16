Burney Co. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

