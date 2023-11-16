Burney Co. Sells 82,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,685 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

