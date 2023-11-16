Burney Co. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burney Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Shares of BA opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $168.52 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

