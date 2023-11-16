C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.70% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $76,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 246,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,260. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.