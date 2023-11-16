C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 272,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,380. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

