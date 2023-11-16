Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

