Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of Big Lots worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE BIG opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.42.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

