Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $6.84 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Ryder System worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

