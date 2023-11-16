Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $629,000 Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.33. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

