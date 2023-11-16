Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,288,000 after buying an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 83.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after buying an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

