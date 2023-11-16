Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

