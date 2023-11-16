Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

