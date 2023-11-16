Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,408 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

