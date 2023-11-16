Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,120 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after acquiring an additional 84,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

