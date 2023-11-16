Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,992 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

