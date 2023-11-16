Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,600 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE HVT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $514.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.