Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 7,536 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Huntsman worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Huntsman by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.7 %

HUN opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

