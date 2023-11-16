Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $7.18 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.