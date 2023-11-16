Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of TimkenSteel worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

