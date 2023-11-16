Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 91,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 267,739 shares.The stock last traded at $62.33 and had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

