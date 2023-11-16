Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON opened at $189.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

