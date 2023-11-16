Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 4,500 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Mosaic worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 3.9 %

Mosaic stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.