Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,984 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,557 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Splunk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $151.06 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

