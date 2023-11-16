Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $15.12 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.34% of Western Union worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Union by 67.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

