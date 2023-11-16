Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.52% of Crescent Point Energy worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after buying an additional 268,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 45.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 3,985,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $84,487,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

