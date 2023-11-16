Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,210 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 194,606 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $521.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.54 and a 200-day moving average of $502.41. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $563.86.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.