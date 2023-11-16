Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 49,340 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.