Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 181.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,257 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of APA worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $69,707,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 113.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $37.31 on Thursday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

